“I’m the best Madden player in the league!”

Well, now’s your chance to prove it, Micah Parsons.

The NFL announced its rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl Madden 22 Edition, with Parsons joining Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson to represent the NFC.

Im the best madden player in the league 🤐 !! It’s on!?! https://t.co/4yBWcdaUkb — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 1, 2022

They’ll face off against Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James, who will represent the AFC.

The game will be played on Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. and streamed on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Parsons is a noted fan of the popular football video game franchise, even taking to Twitter to find takers for an online franchise league in this year’s edition.

NFL legend Chad Johnson will host the show alongside Charissa Thompson. They’ll be joined on the broadcast by former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE