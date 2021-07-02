Cotton Bowl Classic, Penn State vs Memphis, Linebacker Micah Parsons (11)

Linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates a tackle during the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 17 Memphis at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

 Caitlin Lee

A recently drafted Penn State player will be appearing on a popular HBO series.

The Dallas Cowboys, including former Nittany Lion Micah Parsons, will be featured on the upcoming season of Hard Knocks on HBO Max.

The series will feature some of the biggest storylines associated with the NFL franchise and its players.

The five-episode season is set to premiere on Aug. 10.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.