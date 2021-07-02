A recently drafted Penn State player will be appearing on a popular HBO series.
The Dallas Cowboys, including former Nittany Lion Micah Parsons, will be featured on the upcoming season of Hard Knocks on HBO Max.
It’s a #HardKnocks life for us...😤#HardKnocks: The #DallasCowboys is back in session, August 10th on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/19KjLxcmI3— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 2, 2021
The series will feature some of the biggest storylines associated with the NFL franchise and its players.
The five-episode season is set to premiere on Aug. 10.
