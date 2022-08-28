A former Penn Stater has found his way onto the NFL Network’s Top 100 Players of 2022.

Linebacker Micah Parsons comes in at No. 16, becoming the first Nittany Lion to make the list this year. He's one of just six rookies to make the NFL Top 100 list, which is voted on annually by NFL players.

Parsons set a Dallas Cowboys rookie record with 13 sacks, ranking No. 6 among all defensive players this past season.

His 20 tackles for loss ranked No. 3 across the NFL.

Parsons was named a 2019 consensus All-American as sophomore at Penn State before being selected No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft.

