Chargers Broncos Football, KJ Hamler

Denver Broncos wide receiver K.J. Hamler (13) celebrates his game-tying touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Denver. The Broncos won 31-30. 

 David Zalubowski/AP

After one season as No. 13 for the Denver Broncos, former Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler will be switching back to his college number this upcoming season.

Hamler will wear No. 1 for the team in his sophomore season, the franchise announced Monday.

The switch in jersey numbers comes after the NFL’s expansion of eligible jersey numbers for certain positions.

Hamler, a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, played a valuable slot role for the Broncos in 2020 — racking up 381 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Now back in his old jersey number, Hamler will look to return to his college role as a primary receiver in his second season in the NFL.

