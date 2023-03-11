One former Penn State wide receiver is getting paid.

Former Nittany Lion wide receiver and current tight end Juwan Johnson is signing a two-year contract extension with the New Orleans Saints.

Congratulations to our client & restricted free agent Juwan Johnson ( @juwanplease ) for agreeing to a new contract with the @Saints that covers the upcoming 2023 season as well as the 2024 season. Proud of you my guy! — AJ Vaynerchuk (@ajv) March 11, 2023

Johnson had a career-high 42 receptions for 508 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 in his third season in New Orleans. His seven touchdowns were tied for the third-most by a tight end in the league.

He played at Penn State from 2015 to 2018 before transferring to Oregon for his senior season. Johnson signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent.

