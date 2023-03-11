Packers Saints Football

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson, left, celebrates his touchdown reception against the Green Bay Packers as he points to a TV cameraman during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

 Stephen B. Morton/AP Photo

One former Penn State wide receiver is getting paid.

Former Nittany Lion wide receiver and current tight end Juwan Johnson is signing a two-year contract extension with the New Orleans Saints.

Johnson had a career-high 42 receptions for 508 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 in his third season in New Orleans. His seven touchdowns were tied for the third-most by a tight end in the league.

He played at Penn State from 2015 to 2018 before transferring to Oregon for his senior season. Johnson signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent.

