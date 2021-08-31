Penn State vs Indiana, John Reid (29)

Cornerback John Reid (29) kneels on the field before the game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov 16, 2019.

Former Penn State cornerback John Reid will be looking for a new home in the NFL.

After being traded to the Seahawks from the Houston Texans last week, Reid was released by Seattle on Tuesday as the team trimmed the roster down to 53.

Reid played 13 games for the Texans last season, making one start, totaling 13 tackles and notching one defended pass.

He’ll likely look to find a team that is in need of depth at the nickel corner spot where he has been the best suited so far in the NFL.

If he goes unclaimed, it would not be surprising to see the former Nittany Lion land on Seattle’s practice squad.

