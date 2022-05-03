Penn State football vs. Illinois, Jacobs (23) & Luketa (40)

Linebackers Curtis Jacobs (23) and Jesse Luketa (40) celebrate Luketa’s sack during Penn State football's homecoming game against Illinois at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Fighting Illini bested the Nittany Lions 20-18 in nine periods of overtime.

 Lily LaRegina

Penn State linebacker/edge defender Jesse Luketa followed up his NFL draft selection by getting drafted in league closer to home on Tuesday.

The Ottawa Redblacks of the CFL drafted the Ottawa, Ontario, native No. 20 overall — a second-round pick in the draft.

Luketa's first option will undoubtedly be the NFL after being selected with a seventh-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals last week, but the CFL with a hometown team may serve as a viable backup option.

