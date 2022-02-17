2017 Fiesta Bowl Penn State Cabinda (40)

Linebacker Jason Cabinda (40) high fives fans after winning the 2017 Fiesta Bowl against Washington at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. No. 9 Penn State won 35-28.

One former Penn Stater will stay with his NFL team for a bit longer.

Jason Cabinda re-signed with the Detroit Lions through the 2023 season on Thursday.

Cabinda, who plays fullback, spent the last three seasons with the Lions after playing his rookie season with the then-Oakland Raiders.

The former Nittany Lion played 14 games with four starts in 2021, taking three carries for 23 yards and catching four passes for 16 yards. He scored one receiving touchdown and also made seven tackles on special teams.

The former Nittany Lion was the Lions' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award "for his outstanding community services activities off the field," according to a release.

