Early in the afternoon on Sunday, former Penn State, and current Indiana University of Pennsylvania, wide receiver Irvin Charles declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The redshirt senior is coming off a successful 2021 campaign with IUP, recording 39 receptions, to go along with 792 receiving yards while finding the end zone 12 times in nine games.

if you were apart of this journey I thank you... I'm taking whatever comes with it #NFLDraft2022 #SmellDaFruits pic.twitter.com/e2ipqtf1CF — Irvin Charles (@SwirvingtonTon) January 2, 2022

Charles' highlights from this season included a three-touchdown game against Slippery Rock on Oct. 16th.

Charles last appeared for Penn State in 2016 as a sophomore, where he had 2 receptions for 106 receiving yards and a touchdown in 14 games.

He transferred from Penn State in August 2019.

