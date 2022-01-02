Irvin Charles (11)

Irvin Charles (11) attempts to catch a pass with pressure from Justin Layne (39) of Michigan State during the second half of the game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Penn State defeated Michigan State 45-12.

 Tap Permyao

Early in the afternoon on Sunday, former Penn State, and current Indiana University of Pennsylvania, wide receiver Irvin Charles declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

The redshirt senior is coming off a successful 2021 campaign with IUP, recording 39 receptions, to go along with 792 receiving yards while finding the end zone 12 times in nine games.

Charles' highlights from this season included a three-touchdown game against Slippery Rock on Oct. 16th.

Charles last appeared for Penn State in 2016 as a sophomore, where he had 2 receptions for 106 receiving yards and a touchdown in 14 games.

He transferred from Penn State in August 2019.

