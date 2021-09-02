A former Penn State starting linebacker cemented his role in a franchise’s practice squad Wednesday.

The Tennessee Titans announced they would be adding former Penn State linebacker Jan Johnson to their 16-man practice squad.

Johnson walked-on to James Franklin’s program in 2015 and later became a full-time starter in the Nittany Lions defenses in both 2018 and 2019.

After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, Johnson was scooped up by the Houston Texans — led by former Penn State head coach Bill O’Brien.

Unfortunately for Johnson, his tenure in Houston only lasted until that August.

Following the 2020 NFL season, which saw Johnson left out, the Titans scooped up the Mohnton, Pennsylvania native in January.

Johnson will now get an opportunity to compete for a spot on Tennessee’s 53-man roster — similar to what he did to earn a starting spot on Penn State just a few years ago.

