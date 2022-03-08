The franchise tag deadline has passed, and one former Penn State wide receiver is now officially a free agent.

Allen Robinson, who has spent the past four seasons with the Chicago Bears after four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, is now on the open market.

No. 4 on Penn State’s all-time receptions list, Robinson has made a name for himself as a Pro Bowl NFL receiver despite battling through injuries at times.

With a hamstring injury costing him four games in 2021, Robinson tallied 410 receiving yards and a touchdown this past season.

In both 2019 and 2020, Robinson brought in over 1,000 yards.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE