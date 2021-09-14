Tali

Former Penn State football player Adam Taliaferro watches the video board before the game against Temple at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015. Taliaferro was paralyzed from a spinal cord injury while playing in a game against Ohio State in Columbus in 2000 and made a full recovery by 2001. Today, he is a motivational speaker and a member of the New Jersey General Assembly.

 Max Petrosky

Penn State has selected its honorary captain for the White Out on Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions will be represented by former player Adam Taliaferro against Auburn — 21 years after he was paralyzed during a game in 2000.

He was given a 5% chance to walk again before he eventually made a full recovery.

Taliaferro returned to Penn State as a student in 2001 before earning his degree in 2005.

The top-25 matchup will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening in front of the first White Out with fans since 2019.

