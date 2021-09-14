Penn State has selected its honorary captain for the White Out on Saturday night.
The Nittany Lions will be represented by former player Adam Taliaferro against Auburn — 21 years after he was paralyzed during a game in 2000.
He was given a 5% chance to walk again before he eventually made a full recovery.
Taliaferro returned to Penn State as a student in 2001 before earning his degree in 2005.
The top-25 matchup will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening in front of the first White Out with fans since 2019.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
For anyone looking to get their Penn State football fixings before the White Out on Saturday…