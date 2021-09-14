Penn State has selected its honorary captain for the White Out on Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions will be represented by former player Adam Taliaferro against Auburn — 21 years after he was paralyzed during a game in 2000.

He was given a 5% chance to walk again before he eventually made a full recovery.

Taliaferro returned to Penn State as a student in 2001 before earning his degree in 2005.

The top-25 matchup will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening in front of the first White Out with fans since 2019.

