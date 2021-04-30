A recently drafted former Penn State football player is requesting others to refer to him differently in the pros.

Jayson Oweh wants to be called by his first name, Odafe, rather than his middle name, Jayson now that he's on a professional roster.

In a press conference after being selected by the Baltimore Ravens, Oweh said he goes by his middle name rather than his first because it's easier to pronounce.

Oweh was the second Nittany Lion selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, following No. 12 overall pick and former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons.

