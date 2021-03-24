After winning his first career Super Bowl in 2021, Donovan Smith will be staying in Tampa Bay for the foreseeable future.

The former Penn State offensive tackle signed a two-year, $31.8 million contract extension, keeping him with the Buccaneers until 2023.

https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter/status/1374709455472984064

The contract ensures Smith will make at least $30 million in guaranteed money over the next two years and $57 million over the course of this new deal.

Prior to the extension, he was under contract for one more season where he was scheduled to make $14.25 million in base salary.

The former second-round pick by Tampa Bay will look to continue his run of durability into next season as he has missed just two career games and has started in 94.

