Former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez has been through a whirlwind on his football journey recently.

Just 10 days after signing to play in the Spring League, he officially signed on as a member of the Buffalo Bills Wednesday.

Gonzalez was originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals before being cut prior to the 2020 season.

A three-year starter for James Franklin, Gonzalez was named an All-Big Ten second team selection in his 2019 senior campaign with the Nittany Lions.

