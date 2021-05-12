Football vs. Michigan State, warmups, Gonzalez (74)
Defensive tackle Steven Gonzalez (74) warms up before the game against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. on Oct. 26, 2019.

Former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez has been through a whirlwind on his football journey recently.

Just 10 days after signing to play in the Spring League, he officially signed on as a member of the Buffalo Bills Wednesday.

Gonzalez was originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals before being cut prior to the 2020 season.

A three-year starter for James Franklin, Gonzalez was named an All-Big Ten second team selection in his 2019 senior campaign with the Nittany Lions.

