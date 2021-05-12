Former Penn State offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez has been through a whirlwind on his football journey recently.
Just 10 days after signing to play in the Spring League, he officially signed on as a member of the Buffalo Bills Wednesday.
I am beyond humbled, blessed, and excited to have signed with the @BuffaloBills. Grateful for this opportunity and for everyone who has supported me on this journey. I feel more than prepared to continue the grind...the best is yet to come. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/um2iER5biJ— Steven Gonzalez (@StevenG511) May 12, 2021
Gonzalez was originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals before being cut prior to the 2020 season.
A three-year starter for James Franklin, Gonzalez was named an All-Big Ten second team selection in his 2019 senior campaign with the Nittany Lions.
