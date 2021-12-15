Former Penn State football offensive lineman Michal Menet signs to Green Bay Packers' practice squad

A former Nittany Lion center found a new home in the NFL Wednesday afternoon.
Michal Menet, a three–year starter with Penn State, signed to the Green Bay Packers' practice squad, General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Wednesday. He'll wear No. 65 in Green Bay.
#Packers sign C Michal Menet to the practice squad 📰 https://t.co/BkS9ktprnM— Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 15, 2021
After being selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, Menet was released following training camp.
Over his five-year career in Happy Valley, Menet was named a two-time team captain and two-time All-Big Ten honoree.
