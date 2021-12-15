You are the owner of this article.
Former Penn State football offensive lineman Michal Menet signs to Green Bay Packers' practice squad

Football vs Iowa, Michal Menet (62)

Penn State offensive lineman Michal Menet (62) blocks Iowa defensive tackle Austin Schulte (74) during the Big Ten football game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 41-21.

 Jonah Rosen

A former Nittany Lion center found a new home in the NFL Wednesday afternoon.

Michal Menet, a three–year starter with Penn State, signed to the Green Bay Packers' practice squad, General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Wednesday. He'll wear No. 65 in Green Bay.

After being selected in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals, Menet was released following training camp.

Over his five-year career in Happy Valley, Menet was named a two-time team captain and two-time All-Big Ten honoree.

