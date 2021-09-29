Penn State vs. Indiana, Levis (7) and Menet (62)

Levis (7) and Menet (62) knock helmets during warmups before the game against Indiana on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Beaver Stadium. The Nittany Lions defeated the Hoosiers 34-27.

 Briana San Diego

Former Penn State offensive lineman Michal Menet will be taking on a new challenge with the Arizona Cardinals.

Menet was signed to Arizona’s practice squad on Wednesday morning among a number of other roster moves.

The longtime Nittany Lion stalwart was drafted in the seventh round by the Cardinals in April but was cut by the team prior to the start of the season.

He was a third-team All-Big Ten player last season and started all nine games at center in 2020.

 

