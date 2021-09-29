Former Penn State offensive lineman Michal Menet will be taking on a new challenge with the Arizona Cardinals.

Menet was signed to Arizona’s practice squad on Wednesday morning among a number of other roster moves.

We have also signed OL Shaq Calhoun, CB Quinton Dunbar, OL Danny Isidora and OL Michal Menet to the practice squad, and released CB Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 29, 2021

The longtime Nittany Lion stalwart was drafted in the seventh round by the Cardinals in April but was cut by the team prior to the start of the season.

He was a third-team All-Big Ten player last season and started all nine games at center in 2020.

