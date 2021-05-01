A former Penn State offensive lineman found a new home in the NFL on Saturday.

Michal Menet was selected with the No. 247 overall pick in the seventh round by the Arizona Cardinals.

Menet spent five seasons with the Nittany Lions, earning All-Big Ten honors during his redshirt junior and senior campaigns.

The Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, native started all nine games during his final season wearing the blue and white.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Former Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney drafted by Washington Football Team Another former Penn State defensive end officially found the next stop on his football journey.