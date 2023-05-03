 Skip to main content
Former Penn State football offensive lineman Donovan Smith signs 1-year deal with Kansas City Chiefs

Donovan Smith AP

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates with Donovan Smith after winning the NFC championship NFL football game in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers 31-26 to advance to the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

 Morry Gash

Several former Penn State players found new homes through the NFL Draft, but a veteran Nittany Lion is reportedly also on the move.

After eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, offensive tackle Donovan Smith is headed to the Chiefs on a one-year deal which is said to be worth $9 million.

Smith has started in 124 games in his lengthy career and won a super bowl during his time with the Buccaneers.

He'll have a good shot at adding another ring while protecting the reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

