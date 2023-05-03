Former Penn State football offensive lineman Donovan Smith signs 1-year deal with Kansas City Chiefs

Several former Penn State players found new homes through the NFL Draft, but a veteran Nittany Lion is reportedly also on the move.

After eight seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, offensive tackle Donovan Smith is headed to the Chiefs on a one-year deal which is said to be worth $9 million.

Veteran OT Donovan Smith is signing with the #Chiefs on a one-year deal worth up to $9 million, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 3, 2023

Smith has started in 124 games in his lengthy career and won a super bowl during his time with the Buccaneers.

He'll have a good shot at adding another ring while protecting the reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

