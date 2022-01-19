A former Penn State offensive lineman has found his new home for the 2022 season.

Offensive tackle Des Holmes announced his decision to transfer to Arizona State via Twitter Wednesday night.

Thank you Lord for another Day! pic.twitter.com/mdWqOrx0EU — Des Holmes™ (@des_holmes75) January 20, 2022

In December, prior to the Outback Bowl, the redshirt senior Holmes entered the transfer portal after five years with the Penn State program.

Holmes appeared in 10 out 12 regular season games with the Nittany Lions this past season and appeared in 32 over his years in Happy Valley.

He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE