NFL free agency is officially active and a former Penn State star has found a new home.
Offensive guard Connor McGovern, who played for the Nittany Lions from 2016-18, has agreed to a three-year, $23 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.
The #Bills have agreed to terms with G Connor McGovern on a three-year, $23 million deal, source says. Former third-round pick of the #Cowboys heading to Buffalo. This means 50% of the Connor McGoverns available in free agency have agreed to deals.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023
McGovern was a full-time starter for the majority of his Penn State career and played both center and guard.
He was named a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2018 before being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, where he’s played ever since.
McGovern joins a fellow former Nittany Lion, Ryan Bates, on Buffalo’s offensive line.
MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE
Former Penn State football player Juwan Johnson receives contract extension with the New Orleans Saints
One former Penn State wide receiver is getting paid.