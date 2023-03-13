NFL free agency is officially active and a former Penn State star has found a new home.

Offensive guard Connor McGovern, who played for the Nittany Lions from 2016-18, has agreed to a three-year, $23 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The #Bills have agreed to terms with G Connor McGovern on a three-year, $23 million deal, source says. Former third-round pick of the #Cowboys heading to Buffalo. This means 50% of the Connor McGoverns available in free agency have agreed to deals. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

McGovern was a full-time starter for the majority of his Penn State career and played both center and guard.

He was named a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2018 before being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, where he’s played ever since.

McGovern joins a fellow former Nittany Lion, Ryan Bates, on Buffalo’s offensive line.

