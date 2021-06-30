Former Penn State football offensive lineman Chima Okoli fighting on the frontlines of NIL war

“Winter is coming.”

Chima Okoli said the current state of name, image and likeness legislation in college athletics couldn’t be described any better than in an ode to “Game of Thrones.”

Okoli is a former offensive lineman at Penn State and is the current Penn State representative on the Big Ten Advisory Committee, a Penn State law graduate and the founder of his own consulting practice, Marathon Mentors.

After the NCAA Division I Council voted to put an interim policy in practice for athletes to profit off of NIL activities, that “winter” is beginning to arrive.

But the fight for athletes to profit off of their brand isn’t over, and Okoli said he knows some people will still hold a misconception as to what NIL is — but the truth is it gives athletes the same opportunities as their peers.

“I think a lot of people think about name, image and likeness and picture bags of cash being delivered to athletes, and that’s not how it works,” Okoli told The Daily Collegian. “It simply opens you up to capitalism that an engineering student would have if you made a patent.”

In the same way that a music student would be able to profit off of an album or a writer off of a book, a universal NIL bill would allow athletes to profit off of their brand.

College athletics have long been labeled as amateur, which has been a staunch defense against why the athletes themselves shouldn’t be able to receive payment for what they do. And while NIL doesn’t outwardly allow student-athletes to be paid for playing, Okoli wants to do away with the “amatuer” designation.

“It stopped being amatuer — as far as revenue — a long time ago,” Okoli said. “The NCAA lost half of its revenue [in 2020], and it still made half a billion dollars. You just gotta explain that to me, and you can’t.”

Change doesn’t stop with the athletes themselves, though, as schools and programs will be forced to cater to the evolving landscape of recruiting. According to Okoli, some places are already implementing NIL-focused recruiting features.

But giving 18-year-olds the power to market themselves and have an open platform will undoubtedly bring challenges of all kinds.

One of Okoli’s closest friends and former roommates Quinn Barham knows firsthand what NIL could mean for athletes but echoed Okoli’s sentiment that there will be ups and downs for most.

“It’ll provide opportunity for a lot of people, but I think the downside of it is you’re giving opportunities to a demographic that may not be ready for it,” Barham told the Collegian. “At 18, 19, 20, 21, 22 years old — I’m not thinking about taxes. I’m not thinking about agents. I’m not thinking about my brand or an independent contractor.

“I think it could get out of hand, so I hope the NCAA has structured guidelines and these universities have specific plans in place to not only help the athletes but protect themselves and protect everyone.”

Barham is the assistant director of strength and conditioning at Ohio State, and as such, he’s seen his fair share of the recruiting cycle firsthand. Barham said he knows there’s going to be “vultures” who will try to take advantage of kids being exposed to NIL, but that’s what makes people like Okoli so important.

“I think that’s why guys like Chima and Marathon Mentors are needed — just to bridge the gap,” Barham said. “And especially people with good hearts [and] good intentions, rather than just trying to make money off a young, naive kid. So you’ve got people who have been in it, who have seen it like Chima, and now he’s on the other side fighting the good fight.”

Barham, like Okoli, was a Penn State offensive lineman. He said his first run-in with NIL came as a product of the EA Sports NCAA football games.

He had always dreamed of playing as himself in the game but never thought about being paid for his likeness until his agent brought it to his attention. And while it may not have been immediately present in his mind at the time, Barham looks back on how unique the opportunity could have been if NIL laws were in place then.

“Can you imagine if we were starting o-linemen at Penn State, winning games, knocking down these big teams?” Barham said. “You’re making a name for yourself, you’re in a top-25 rank, we could’ve made a decent amount of money back then. Now that Chima’s in it now, it’s those same possibilities.”

According to Barham, Okoli would’ve been leading the charge even back then if NIL had been as big of a discussion.

Something that always stood out to Barham was Okoli’s forward thinking. Barham said Okoli was urging those around him to be focusing on internships and a degree as sophomores, when many may have just had their sights on playing football.

“Chima’s always been an ambitious guy, and he always had a vision for where he wanted to go,” Barham said. “He saw himself, ‘Hey, I’m gonna give the NFL a shot, but I’m going to be successful in some type of business,’ but that’s how he was raised.”

Okoli is a self-proclaimed lover of ideas and autonomy, so while the journey may not have always been clear, he knew he wanted to work for himself and spread his knowledge to others.

He and his family are from Virginia Beach by way of Nigeria, and he decided on Penn State despite the pedigree in-state Virginia Tech had at the time of his recruitment. The difference he felt from Penn State was the gushing about the school from anyone and everyone he interacted with.

Once he got there, he wasn’t initially pursuing a law degree and actually made the switch later on.

It was, however, always in the back of his mind.

“I looked at it like leverage into any field that I wanted to get into,” Okoli said. “For me, that is what the law degree provides… I can fit into multiple roles, in multiple ways.”

Okoli founded Marathon Mentors roughly one year ago. At the time, he was working as the associate director of admissions and diversity for Penn State Law School.

He said seeing the effects from the pandemic pushed him to see what he could accomplish despite setbacks, and he ended up with Marathon Mentors.

“I left a job with no job and just said, ‘This is what I want to do,’” Okoli said. “I believe someone will hire me, and I started a business. There’s no promise of anything — but you might as well keep swinging until you get something because you’re not gonna be satisfied otherwise.”

Okoli went on record during his playing days to say he didn’t think athletes should be compensated. But now, he wishes he could reword his statement to say he didn’t think they should be paid without a system in place to protect the athletes.

He said he knew NIL was becoming a problem that couldn’t be ignored, and his work now is a continuation of his feelings back then.

But what Okoli wants people to understand is the media can only scratch the surface of what’s really going on behind college athletics and why NIL is important.

“Everyone has heard crazy college football stories, [but] the untold stories of what’s actually done that doesn’t make those papers would blow your mind in every way you can think of,” Okoli said. “So when you’re actually recognizing it, and you’re actually witnessing these things, you’re seeing it from the real angle. I took a peek behind the curtain, and I asked questions that no one can really answer.”

One of the people closest to Okoli, his brother Uche, knows the risk Chima took to pursue the career he’s in.

“It makes me very proud to see my brother blazing this path,” Uche told the Collegian via email. “It is not easy to be on the wild west frontier of a new opportunity. Oftentimes you are out there by yourself, and you have to trust your instinct and your gut since there usually are no set guidelines to follow.”

And within blazing that path, Uche said Chima is the “perfect” person for the job, due to both his time as an athlete and in the law world.

“Chima is a former Division I athlete that has seen the athletic process from all points. He has a perspective on not only the athlete view, but as a lawyer, he also has an understanding of the nuances that go into the decisions to pay athletes or not,” Uche said. “He was literally made for this opportunity because he knows what this compensation would mean to a lot of these athletes that come from disparate family conditions and settings.”

Ultimately for Okoli, he wants the system to be able to give back what athletes are putting into it.

In the case of someone like former Florida Gators star Tim Tebow, a two-time national champion and Heisman Trophy winner, all he has to show for his efforts is a communications degree.

“You can’t have special rules for this one thing and this one thing only anymore,” Okoli said. “If you do well, and you are representing your university and your teammates well, the opportunities that you garner from that shouldn’t be barring you from also participating in the sport that got them. It’s bizarre.

“There’s also players where we just did not have any money. Guys I played with had to get creative, and it shouldn’t be that way. It shouldn’t be if Chick-fil-A gives you an extra sandwich, that’s an improper benefit and they’ll kick you out of school. The scale was never fair, and it was so egregiously unfair that I’m happy things are being done about it. But [there’s] a long way to go.”