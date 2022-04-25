One former Penn State player is joining a familiar coach at Akron.

Former Nittany Lion offensive lineman Anthony Whigan announced on Twitter he'll former Penn State offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and the Zips to continue his collegiate career.

Whigan was a 4-star recruit out of the class of 2018, transferring in from Lackawanna College. He appeared in 21 games for the Nittany Lions, primarily on special teams.

The former junior college prospect started the 2021 season as Penn State's starting left tackle before losing the spot to Eric Wilson.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE