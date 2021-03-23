Kirk Ciarrocca’s time away from coaching college football was short-lived.

The former Penn State offensive coordinator, who held play calling duties for the Nittany Lions in 2020, has agreed to join West Virginia’s coaching staff as an offensive analyst.

Prior to his sole year with the blue and white, Ciarrocca was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for three seasons.

Before joining the Golden Gophers’ staff, Ciarrocca was an offensive coordinator at Western Michigan under current Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck.

Over the offseason, Penn State hired former Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich for the same position after the team parted ways with Ciarrocca.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE