Former Penn State football, NFL star Steve Smith dies at 57

Former Penn State football fullback Steve Smith died on Saturday following a 20-year fight with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Smith was 57 years old.

Over his four years in Happy Valley, Smith gained 1,246 yards and scored 11 touchdowns between 1983-86, and the fullback was a part of the Nittany Lions’ 1986 national championship team that defeated Miami in the Fiesta Bowl.

Smith also played nine years in the NFL with the Raiders and Seahawks, retiring after the 1995 season.

