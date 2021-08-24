Football Michigan State

Shareef Miller (48) sits after Michigan State kicks the winning field goal in the Penn State game against Michigan State at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017. Penn State fell to Michigan State by a field goal in the end of the fourth quarter.

 Camille Stefani

A former Penn State linebacker is now in search of a new NFL home.

Shareef Miller was released by the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced Tuesday.

Miller spent three seasons with the Nittany Lions, starting all but one game in his sophomore and junior years.

He was drafted in the fourth round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 and appeared in just one game for them. He was cut before the 2020 season.

Miller then bounced around the league with the Carolina Panthers, back with the Eagles, the Arizona Cardinals and finally the Falcons before they released him Tuesday.

