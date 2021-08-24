A former Penn State linebacker is now in search of a new NFL home.

Shareef Miller was released by the Atlanta Falcons, the team announced Tuesday.

We have made several transactions. Placed on IR: AJ McCarronSigned: Josh RosenReleased: Willie Wright, Austin Trammell, Javian Hawkins, Olive Sagapolu, Shareef Millerhttps://t.co/1m34zhT8WW — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 24, 2021

Miller spent three seasons with the Nittany Lions, starting all but one game in his sophomore and junior years.

He was drafted in the fourth round by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 and appeared in just one game for them. He was cut before the 2020 season.

Miller then bounced around the league with the Carolina Panthers, back with the Eagles, the Arizona Cardinals and finally the Falcons before they released him Tuesday.

