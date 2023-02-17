Michael Mauti continues to lead Penn State despite injury

Michael Mauti (42) came ready to play football Saturday against Indiana, until his injury later in the first quarter.

Trinity High School in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, added another former Penn State player to its staff.

The Shamrocks added former Nittany Lion linebacker Michael Mauti as an assistant coach to former Penn State defensive tackle Jordan Hill's staff.

Mauti played at Penn State from 2008-12 and was named a team captain in 2012, playing alongside Hill.

While at Penn State, Mauti was named an AP first-team All-American and won the Pat Fitzgerald Big Ten Conference Linebacker of the Year Award in 2012.

He moved on to the NFL where he played for five seasons, primarily on special teams for the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints. On the Saints, he was named special teams captain.

