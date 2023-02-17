Trinity High School in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, added another former Penn State player to its staff.

The Shamrocks added former Nittany Lion linebacker Michael Mauti as an assistant coach to former Penn State defensive tackle Jordan Hill's staff.

Trinity High School is pleased to announce that Mr. Michael Mauti will serve as Assistant Head Coach of the Football program. Read more: https://t.co/VhqY1NZ5lL pic.twitter.com/jsKCY2ZfYS — Trinity High School Athletics (@thsshamrocks) February 17, 2023

Mauti played at Penn State from 2008-12 and was named a team captain in 2012, playing alongside Hill.

While at Penn State, Mauti was named an AP first-team All-American and won the Pat Fitzgerald Big Ten Conference Linebacker of the Year Award in 2012.

He moved on to the NFL where he played for five seasons, primarily on special teams for the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints. On the Saints, he was named special teams captain.

