Micah Parsons has made his name known for his efforts on the field over his All-Pro rookie NFL season.

Now, he's defined himself as arguably the best on the sticks as well.

In Saturday's Pro Bowl Madden 22 Edition, Parsons and NFC teammate Justin Jefferson blew away the AFC's Derwin James and Nick Chubb 31-19 to take home the Madden crown.

Parsons went on to be named the Madden 22 Pro Bowl MVP Saturday night.

Madden Rookie of the Year & now your #Madden22 Pro Bowl MVP 🏆 Congratulations @MicahhParsons11! pic.twitter.com/OWEd98ypt6 — Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) February 6, 2022

The Madden Pro Bowl game was also named a Guinness World Record for largest projected video game display at 47,337 square feet.

