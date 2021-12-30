Former Penn State football linebacker Micah Parsons wins 2nd NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month Award

Micah Parsons just keeps making waves in his first season in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of The Month for the month of December, the NFL announced Thursday morning.

It's the second time Parsons has taken home the award this season and second in two months, having won the honor for the month of November.

Parsons becomes the first player in Cowboys franchise history to win the award twice.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE