Former Penn State football linebacker Micah Parsons wins 2nd NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month Award

Washington Cowboys Football

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates in front of Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) after sacking quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) in the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

 Roger Steinman/AP Photo

Micah Parsons just keeps making waves in his first season in the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker was named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of The Month for the month of December, the NFL announced Thursday morning.

It's the second time Parsons has taken home the award this season and second in two months, having won the honor for the month of November.

Parsons becomes the first player in Cowboys franchise history to win the award twice.

