Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is officially a Dallas Cowboy.

After being selected by Dallas with the No. 12 pick in the NFL Draft, Parsons finally signed his rookie contract on Wednesday.

The deal is for four years and includes a fifth-year team option, which is standard for rookie deals. The contract is also fully guaranteed.

Parsons had 109 tackles, five sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2019 before opting out of his final college season.

