As gas prices climb higher by the day, Americans have to spend more of their paycheck to go about their everyday lives. However, a former Penn State linebacker is easing the pockets of several lucky people.

Micah Parsons is helping some of his Twitter followers pay for gas if they just drop their CashApp tags in the thread below.

Who knows when gas prices will decline, but what better way to ease the stress than getting blessed by the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year?

