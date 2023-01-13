Micah Parsons received some top-notch recognition Friday.

The second-year linebacker was named on the Associated Press’ First Team All-Pro list as an edge rusher. Only two edge rushers were selected to the First Team.

The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro Team First Team: pic.twitter.com/xJEVWCHTjJ — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 13, 2023

Parsons stuffed the stat sheet in his second NFL season, recording 65 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

The former Nittany Lion was the only Penn State alumnus to be named on either the first or second Team.

