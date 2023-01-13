Cowboys Rams Football

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams (54) looks on as linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after sacking Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

 Ashley Landis

Micah Parsons received some top-notch recognition Friday.

The second-year linebacker was named on the Associated Press’ First Team All-Pro list as an edge rusher. Only two edge rushers were selected to the First Team.

Parsons stuffed the stat sheet in his second NFL season, recording 65 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and a touchdown.

The former Nittany Lion was the only Penn State alumnus to be named on either the first or second Team.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags