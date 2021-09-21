It didn’t take long for former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons to earn an honor at the next level.

He took home Pro Football Focus' Rookie of the Week nomination for Week 2 in the NFL. He received an 89.9 overall grade for his performance.

PFF’s Rookie of the Week Micah Parsons 😤 pic.twitter.com/IugGpFrPsr — PFF (@PFF) September 21, 2021

However, few likely expected it would come at the defensive end position.

In his first game on the defensive line since high school, Parsons showed out — finding himself behind the line of scrimmage for his first career sack and adding a stuff at the line of scrimmage on a separate occasion.

Parson’s eight quarterback pressures on Sunday were the most by a rookie since Nick Bosa did so in 2019.

Since being selected with the No. 12 pick in this past spring’s NFL Draft, Parsons has served as a staple of the Dallas Cowboys' defense.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native has totaled nine total tackles, a sack and a pass deflection just two games through his rookie season.

