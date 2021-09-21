Cowboys Chargers Football

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is hit by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons as he throws during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

It didn’t take long for former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons to earn an honor at the next level.

He took home Pro Football Focus' Rookie of the Week nomination for Week 2 in the NFL. He received an 89.9 overall grade for his performance.

However, few likely expected it would come at the defensive end position.

In his first game on the defensive line since high school, Parsons showed out — finding himself behind the line of scrimmage for his first career sack and adding a stuff at the line of scrimmage on a separate occasion.

Parson’s eight quarterback pressures on Sunday were the most by a rookie since Nick Bosa did so in 2019.

Since being selected with the No. 12 pick in this past spring’s NFL Draft, Parsons has served as a staple of the Dallas Cowboys' defense.

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native has totaled nine total tackles, a sack and a pass deflection just two games through his rookie season.

