Former Penn State football linebacker Micah Parsons named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month

The Dallas Cowboys may have gone just 1-3 in November, but their star linebacker Micah Parsons is riding high with his most recent in-season honor.

Parsons, a former first-team All-American with the Nittany Lions, was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for November.

En route to winning the award, Parsons tallied 25 tackles, 6.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss and two forced fumbles over four games.

He also set the Dallas Cowboys franchise record for most sacks in a rookie season.

