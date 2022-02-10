Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons set himself apart from nearly all defensive players this past season, and now he’s officially been defined as the top defensive rookie of 2021.

Parsons was officially named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year on Friday, presented at Thursday night's NFL Honors. He was a unanimous selection.

Your UNANIMOUS 2021-22 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.Penn State's own @MicahhParsons11 pic.twitter.com/IQFJ5UweMO — The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) February 11, 2022

Parsons set a Dallas Cowboys rookie franchise record with 13 sacks this past season, racking up 84 tackles and 20 for loss as well. He also was named the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month twice during the campaign.

When All-Pro teams were released, Parsons made the first team. Despite just being a rookie, Parsons trailed just two other defenders — T.J. Watt and Aaron Donald — for most votes of all defensive players.

Parsons is the first former Nittany Lion to win the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year honor since linebacker Shane Conlan won it with the Buffalo Bills in 1987.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Penn State football holding open walk-on tryouts, starting Feb. 15 Ever dreamed of stepping onto the grounds of Beaver Stadium, encapsulated by the roars of ov…