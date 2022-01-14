The results for the 2021 AP NFL All-Pro teams are in, and one former Nittany Lion has finished in very good standing to close out the regular season.

After just his first season in the NFL, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was featured at the top of the list.

With 46 votes from a 50-person panel, Parsons led all linebackers in All-Pro votes.

He trailed just two other defenders — defensive linemen T.J. Watt and Aaron Donald — for most votes of all defensive players. Both Watt and Donald were unanimous selections.

Parsons was a major standout in his inaugural campaign, racking up a Cowboys rookie franchise record 13 sacks. He also picked up 84 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three passes defensed and three forced fumbles.

The Cowboys and Parsons will host the San Francisco 49ers for the first week of the NFL playoffs on Sunday.

