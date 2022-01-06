A former Penn State standout linebacker will have his name entered into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022.

On Thursday morning, LaVar Arrington announced on his “Two Pros and a cup of Joe” show on Fox Sports Radio that he had received the nod from the hall.

Arrington then posted a photo on Twitter of a congratulatory football.

Thank you to everyone who played a part in this honor!#socool pic.twitter.com/9sbeEd6u5l — LaVar Leap Arrington (@LaVarArrington) January 6, 2022

Arrington was named a first team All-American over both seasons he started with Penn State. At the time, he was just the 12th Nittany Lion to do so.

In his junior year, Arrington won the Butkus Award, given annually to the nation’s top linebacker, and the Chuck Bednarik Award, presented to the nation’s top defensive player.

After bypassing his senior year of college, Arrington declared for the 2000 NFL Draft, and was taken No. 2 overall by Washington.

He is the 26th Nittany Lion — player or coach — to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE