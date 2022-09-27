It’s promotion day for a former Penn State edge rusher.

Outside linebacker Jesse Luketa was known for his versatility as a Nittany Lion. He’ll now bring that skill-set to the Arizona Cardinals’ active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

We have signed LB Jesse Luketa to the active roster from the practice squad and have released S Deionte Thompson. — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 27, 2022

Luketa tallied 151 total tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss over four seasons at Penn State before being selected with the 256th pick in the 7th round of 2022 NFL Draft.

At roster cuts, Luketa initially made Arizona’s 53-man roster but was soon demoted to the practice squad later that day.

The Cardinals released safety Deionte Thompson to make room for Luketa.

