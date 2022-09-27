Ravens Cardinals Football

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) throws under pressure from Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

It’s promotion day for a former Penn State edge rusher.

Outside linebacker Jesse Luketa was known for his versatility as a Nittany Lion. He’ll now bring that skill-set to the Arizona Cardinals’ active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

Luketa tallied 151 total tackles and 11.5 tackles for loss over four seasons at Penn State before being selected with the 256th pick in the 7th round of 2022 NFL Draft.

At roster cuts, Luketa initially made Arizona’s 53-man roster but was soon demoted to the practice squad later that day.

The Cardinals released safety Deionte Thompson to make room for Luketa.

