Another Penn State player was cut from his first NFL squad Tuesday.

The Green Bay Packers released linebacker Ellis Brooks after signing him as an undrafted free agent this year.

#Packers claim TE Nate Becker & release five players https://t.co/CwN8KNJ2tm — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 16, 2022

Brooks played at Penn State in 47 games and made 20 starts, recording 230 tackles and 14 tackles for loss.

The Mechanicsville, Virginia, native became the 23rd Nittany Lion to reach the 100 tackle mark.

