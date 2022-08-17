PSU Football vs. Ohio State, Brooks

Penn State line backer Ellis Brooks (13) falls while trying to tackle Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the Penn State football game against Ohio State at Ohio Stadium, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. The Buckeyes beat the Nittany Lions 33-24.

 Chloe Trieff

Another Penn State player was cut from his first NFL squad Tuesday.

The Green Bay Packers released linebacker Ellis Brooks after signing him as an undrafted free agent this year.

Brooks played at Penn State in 47 games and made 20 starts, recording 230 tackles and 14 tackles for loss.

The Mechanicsville, Virginia, native became the 23rd Nittany Lion to reach the 100 tackle mark.

