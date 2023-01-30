A rising star in the coaching world is getting his first promotion at Penn State.

Former Nittany Lion outside linebacker Deion Barnes, who maxed out his 3-year term as a graduate assistant, is moving to an analyst and analytics coordinator position with the program.

His page on the Penn State athletics’ staff directory has already been updated.

After playing for the Nittany Lions from 2011-14, Barnes played professionally from 2015-19, including stints with the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs.

He then returned to the Nittany Lions in 2020 as a defensive line assistant, a position he’s held over the past three seasons.

