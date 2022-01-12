A former Nittany Lion has taken home an in-season award for the final week of the NFL regular season.

San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould took home NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for Week 18, the NFL announced Wednesday morning.

Punter Mitch Wishnowsky exited last Sunday’s game against the Rams in the first half with a concussion, so Gould had his role expanded.

Gould went on to punt twice — for the first time since 2007 — for 90 yards, as San Francisco climbed its way back from a 14-point deficit to take the game to overtime.

In the overtime period, Gould hit a field goal on the opening drive — his second of the game — en route to a 27-24 49ers victory.

Since graduating from Penn State following the 2004 season, Gould has taken home these honors 10 times since entering the league.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Report: Former Penn State football defensive line coach Sean Spencer to join Duke staff A former Penn State assistant coach appears to have found a new home in college football fol…