The key to a long-lasting career as a kicker in the NFL is consistency and longevity, both of which former Nittany Lion Robbie Gould has perfected over the course of his 17-year long career.

The 38-year-old hit a snag this week, though, as the San Francisco 49ers announced they'll place him on injured reserve Tuesday. He'll be out for a minimum of three weeks.

The #49ers are placing K Robbie Gould on Injured Reserve with a groin injury, source said. The team is signing Joey Slye to kick this week, per @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 5, 2021

Gould suffered a groin injury in pregame warmups prior to the 49ers' matchup with the Seattle Seahawks this past weekend, but it was unclear how serious the injury was at the time.

San Francisco is signing kicker Joey Slye while Gould sits out on IR.

