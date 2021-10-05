Seahawks 49ers Football

San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) sits on a trainer's table during the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

 Tony Avelar/AP Photo

The key to a long-lasting career as a kicker in the NFL is consistency and longevity, both of which former Nittany Lion Robbie Gould has perfected over the course of his 17-year long career.

The 38-year-old hit a snag this week, though, as the San Francisco 49ers announced they'll place him on injured reserve Tuesday. He'll be out for a minimum of three weeks.

Gould suffered a groin injury in pregame warmups prior to the 49ers' matchup with the Seattle Seahawks this past weekend, but it was unclear how serious the injury was at the time.

San Francisco is signing kicker Joey Slye while Gould sits out on IR.

MORE FOOTBALL COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.