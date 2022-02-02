It’s been an up and down last couple of years for one former Penn State assistant, but Joe Brady is likely to stay put in the NFL in 2022.

Brady, who served as a graduate assistant with the Nittany Lions from 2015 to 2016, is set to become the next quarterbacks coach of the Buffalo Bills, the team announced Friday morning.

A bright future looked to be forming for Brady following a year spent as the passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach over LSU’s 2019 national championship winning season.

Following that year, Brady joined forces with another former Nittany Lion, Matt Rhule, serving as the Carolina Panthers’ offensive coordinator over the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Brady was fired by the Panthers on Dec. 5, 2021 — midseason — before landing back in the NFL with the Bills.

