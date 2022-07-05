Former Penn State defensive lineman Damion Barber found the third home of his collegiate career Monday night.

Barber announced he will spend his final season of eligibility at Marshall after previously playing at Penn State and most recently Austin Peay.

The 2017 4-star recruit will join former Penn State defensive lineman Torrence Brown and running backs coach Charles Huff — the man who helped recruit Barber to Penn State — at Marshall. Huff is now the Thundering Herd's head coach, while Brown is a graduate assistant.

Barber played three seasons for the Nittany Lions, appearing in 11 games, before transferring to Austin Peay for two seasons, where he made two career starts in 13 games.

