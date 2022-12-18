Former Penn State defensive end Rodney McGraw found a new home, he announced on Twitter on Sunday.

Thank you to all who reached out. Thank you to Penn State for an awesome 2 years. I’m happy to announce that I am 100% committed to The University Louisville. I can’t wait to get on campus and to get to work. Thank you to Coach Hagen and Coach Brohm for the opportunity. #GoCards pic.twitter.com/Mv0Bi1XaiC — Rodney McGraw 🔴⚫️🔴⚫️ (@Rodney_Mcgraw99) December 18, 2022

McGraw entered his name into the transfer portal on Dec. 4 and announced Sunday his intentions to play at Louisville for the last of his three years of college eligibility.

The Elkhart, Indiana, native committed to the Nittany Lions as a member of the class of 2021 but has struggled to find the field in his two-year stint in State College. McGraw appeared in five games in his career, all in the 2022 season, and recorded one total tackle in a blue-and-white uniform.

McGraw will test his luck with the Cardinals in the first year of the Jeff Brohm era in Louisville.

