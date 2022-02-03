Aug. 11 Football Practice, Joseph Appiah Darkwa (44)

Defensive tackle Joseph Appiah Darkwa (44) runs a drill for Coach Franklin at Holuba Hall in University Park, Pa. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

 Jeremiah Hassel

After entering the transfer portal in early January, Joseph Appiah Darkwa has found his new school.

The defensive tackle announced his commitment to Temple on Thursday via Twitter.

The redshirt sophomore didn't see any game action through three years with the Nittany Lions.

Appiah Darkwa was ranked the No. 2 prospect in Germany by 247Sports and a 3-star prospect by 247SPorts, ESPN and Rivals.

