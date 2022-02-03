After entering the transfer portal in early January, Joseph Appiah Darkwa has found his new school.

The defensive tackle announced his commitment to Temple on Thursday via Twitter.

Beyond happy to announce that I will be committing to @TempleOwls @Temple_FB‼️I’m more than grateful for @StanDraytonTU believing in me and giving me a chance to play for his team and further my education. I’m more than ready to be #TempleTuff pic.twitter.com/FcxiHtHDP2 — Joseph Appiah Darkwa (@DarkwaAppiah) February 3, 2022

The redshirt sophomore didn't see any game action through three years with the Nittany Lions.

Appiah Darkwa was ranked the No. 2 prospect in Germany by 247Sports and a 3-star prospect by 247SPorts, ESPN and Rivals.

