Penn State defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (91) salutes in celebration after sacking the quarterback during their game against Purdue at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, November 16, 2013. The Nittany Lions defeated the Boilermakers, 45-21.

Former Penn State defensive lineman DaQuan Jones has agreed to a deal with the Carolina Panthers.

As a Nittany Lion, Jones played a part on a defense that ranked second in the Big Ten in 2012.

Jones has spent each of the past six seasons as a starter on the Tennessee Titans defensive line. He has 235 tackles and 9 sacks thus far in his career.

In joining the Panthers, Jones teams up with another former Penn Stater in Yetur Gross-Matos.

