Former Penn State defensive lineman DaQuan Jones has agreed to a deal with the Carolina Panthers.

As a Nittany Lion, Jones played a part on a defense that ranked second in the Big Ten in 2012.

Jones has spent each of the past six seasons as a starter on the Tennessee Titans defensive line. He has 235 tackles and 9 sacks thus far in his career.

In joining the Panthers, Jones teams up with another former Penn Stater in Yetur Gross-Matos.

