Penn State football vs. Villanova, helmets

Helmets rest on the field as members of the Penn State football team sing the Alma Mater after Penn State football’s win against Villanova at Beaver Stadium, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions beat the Wildcats 38-17.

 Lily LaRegina

A former Penn State defensive lineman is off to a new Big Ten school for the 2022 season.

Redshirt-sophomore defensive tackle Cole Brevard will transfer to Purdue, he announced Monday morning.

A former 4-star recruit, Brevard made just one appearance over two seasons with the Nittany Lions.

Brevard will be much closer to home at Purdue, which is just over an hour from his hometown of Carmel, Indiana.

The Nittany Lions open their season at Brevard and the Boilermakers on Thursday, Sept. 1.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.