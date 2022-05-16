A former Penn State defensive lineman is off to a new Big Ten school for the 2022 season.

Redshirt-sophomore defensive tackle Cole Brevard will transfer to Purdue, he announced Monday morning.

A former 4-star recruit, Brevard made just one appearance over two seasons with the Nittany Lions.

Brevard will be much closer to home at Purdue, which is just over an hour from his hometown of Carmel, Indiana.

The Nittany Lions open their season at Brevard and the Boilermakers on Thursday, Sept. 1.

