Former Penn State defensive lineman Anthony Zettel has played his final game of professional football.

The five-year veteran announced Thursday that he is retiring from the NFL after being drafted as a sixth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in 2016.

The former All-Big Ten selection finishes his NFL career with 7.5 sacks and 76 total tackles while suiting up for Detroit as well as the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints.

