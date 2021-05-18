Michigan State, Shane Simmons (34)
Defensive end Shane Simmons (34) blocks Michigan State offensive lineman Blake Bueter (66) during the game against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018.

 Caitlin Lee

After originally electing to retire from the sport to pursue a career in business, former Penn State defensive end Shane Shimmons has announced his next football stop.

Simmons’ will transfer to Marshall, a decision that comes after reviving his football career and entering the transfer portal in April.

At Marshall, Simmons will be reunited with former Penn State running backs coach and special teams coordinator Charles Huff, who is now the head coach for the Thundering Herd.

In four seasons on the field for the Nittany Lions, Simmons totaled 59 tackles, 24 of which were solo, as well as four sacks.

After graduating from Penn State with a degree in communications this May, the former 4-star will look to finish his college career strong with one season in Huntington, West Virginia.

